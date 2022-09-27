Kilruane MacDonaghs look to bridge 36 year gap

Upperchurch-Drombane stand between Kilruane MacDonaghs and a first County Senior final since 1986.

The two sides meet on October 9th in the hurling semi-final in Semple Stadium.

Kilruane had a two point win over Toomevara last Saturday, whilst Upperchurch-Drombane had a 2-21 to 1-21 win over JK Brackens in their quarter-final clash.

The ‘Church surged late with eight consecutive scores to win the game and Kilruane selector Christy Morgan knows the calibre of their semi-final opposition.

“They were very resilient, they came back well and they sort of bossed the game there near the end and there was only going to be one winner with five minutes to go I thought.

“They showed great character, they were five points down at one stage in the second half.

“The guys that are with them, James McGrath and Liam (Dunphy), they are quality guys as well and they’d be friends of ours as well.

“We just have to meet each other on the sidelines the next day and look, whoever wins, wins and that’s it, you just have to shake their hand and move on again.”