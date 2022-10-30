Kilruane MacDonaghs lift Dan Breen Cup for first time since 1985

Kilruane MacDonaghs have won the Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship.

Their Dan Breen Cup final replay saw them overcome Kiladangan by 7 points having been 5 points down at the interval.

2-20 to 1-16 the final score this afternoon in FBD Semple Stadium.

This is their first title since 1985 and they will now go up against Waterford and All-Ireland club champions Ballygunner in the Munster Championship.

Former Tipp midfielder Shane McGrath admits Ballygunner will be favourites but says that’s not important right now.

“Next week they’ll have to go down to Waterford to play Ballygunner but nobody in a black & white top or with a black & white flag heading back towards Cloughjordan or Ardcroney or to the parish of Kilruane tonight will give two continentals about Ballygunner tonight.

“All the pressure is on Ballygunner – everybody going down to the match will expect them to win.”