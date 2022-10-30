Kilruane MacDonaghs and Kiladangan renew rivalries in FBD Semple Stadium

The 2022 Tipperary Senior Hurling Champions will be crowned this afternoon.

Kilruane MacDonaghs and Kiladangan go to battle once more in their county senior hurling final replay at 3pm in Semple Stadium.

The two sides played out an exciting draw last weekend, with the game ending Kilruane MacDonaghs 2-18 Kiladangan 1-21.

Former Tipperary defender Paddy Stapleton is interested to see will Kiladangan make any changes today.

“It’ll be interesting to see if they are going to stick or twist this weekend.

“Fergal Hayes has played a lot of years, I know he came on midfield in one of the games but that’s not his place, are they going to put another marker in there and release maybe (David) Sweeney or Alan Flynn, that’s what’s really interesting.

“Then up front, Dan O’Meara came on, we all know Dan O’Meara’s ability, he hasn’t got the start lately but will he be a guy that’s thrown in and say ‘look here’s your chance’?

“I’m looking forward to it, it’s very hard to pick a winner.

“The only thing you’d say is maybe the fact that Kiladangan aren’t carrying as many injuries, will they be able to keep it going in the last 15 minutes and open it up, I don’t know.

“They didn’t really the last day, it was tit for tat so it’s just something that we couldn’t predict I’d say.”

We’ll have live commentary of today’s game from 3pm here on Tipp FM with thanks to Road Safety, Tipperary County Council.