Killenaule and Templederry set their sights set on the top tier of hurling in Tipperary

The sides meet on Sunday November 14th in Semple Stadium in this year’s Seamus O’Riain final.

Templederry come into the game having scored 7-51 across their quarter-final and semi-final clashes.

The high-scoring North side have been led upfront by 21-year-old Sean Ryan, who has racked up five goals and 21 points from play so far in this year’s championship.

Templederry and former Tipperary star Gearóid Ryan says the former Tipp under-20 hurler has raised his game this year.

Look, we’ve seen Seanie for the last number of years in Templederry – an exceptional hurler but I think this year he’s really come of age.

“He’s been on the Under 20s and Tipp teams before that but this year now for us he’s really after taking it to a new level. It’s massive for us – a great score getter.

“There’s five other forwards with him as well of course but Sean’s performances have really helped us.”