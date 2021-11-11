Killenaule target return to Dan Breen ranks

Killenaule’s John ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer says qualification to Dan Breen hurling for next year is their key priority.

The Tipp star expects a “massive challenge” when they take on Templederry in the O’Riain Cup final this Sunday at Semple Stadium, with only the winner gaining promotion.

A South title for Killenaule this summer saw them qualify for a Preliminary Dan Breen Quarter-Final, where they were heavily beaten by Loughmore-Castleiney.

‘Bubbles’ says it’s been a busy schedule, but they’re one win away from their goal.

“I think we’ve gone 12 weeks in a row now with hurling and football. We won a South Final which we were delighted to win in getting over Mullinahone.

“But what we’re trying to do is get to where Mullinahone are, where they got to a County Quarter Final against Borris-Ileigh this year and nearly turned them over.

“The Loughmore game was a bit of a hit-and-miss. It wasn’t that important to us, but we still wanted to win and try and progress. But if we lost, it wasn’t the end of the world because our main aim is to try and get back in the Dan Breen.”

Throw-in at Semple Stadium is at 1pm, and it’ll be followed by the Dan Breen Cup final between Thurles Sarsfields and Loughmore-Castleiney at 3.15pm.

Tipp FM will have live commentary of the O’Riain Cup final with thanks to Scoil Ruáin, Killenaule.