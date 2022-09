Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams are the West U19 A Hurling champions following a thrilling game in New Inn.

Extra time was needed to decide their battle with Clonoulty Rossmore after they finished level at 3-15 apiece at the end of normal time.

Just a point separated the sides after extra time with Kickhams coming out on top by 3-22 to 3-21.

Orrin Jones top scored for Kickhams with a goal and 9 while Stephen Ferncombe contributed 2-12 for Clonoulty.