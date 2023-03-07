Kennedy: Tipp – Waterford clash a massive game

Tipperary’s National Hurling League clash against Waterford this weekend will tell a lot of whether the promise shown by the Blue & Gold this season has real substance.

It sees Liam Cahill going up against the side he steered to victory against Tipp in their last two League meetings and in the Championship last year.

For Waterford it’s the second coming of Davy Fitzgerald as manager

The Premier County are unbeaten in this year’s League campaign so far while the Deise have two wins and a draw under their belt.

On last night’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM hurling analyst JJ Kennedy said it will be a massive game.

“You know we came up trumps in the Kilkenny one so everything is rosy at the moment and going fine so this is the real test now to see if there is real substance to what we’ve been doing.

“I expect both teams will really go for this one – this is a big one. There are all sorts of angles you could talk about in terms of the managers and so on. You know you’ve Eoin Kelly who’s with Waterford and we have Tony Browne up here with us so there’s all sorts of criss-crossing and it all adds a little bit of intrigue to it.”

Throw-in is at 7.15 on Saturday evening in Semple Stadium.