Kennedy: Tipp a team in transition

Colm Bonnar is settling in to his role as Tipperary Senior hurling manager following his appointment as successor to Liam Sheedy.

While seen by many as a surprise appointment to the position hurling analyst JJ Kennedy says the Cashel King Cormac’s man brings a lot of experience to the position.

JJ says Tipp is very much in transition which won’t make the job an easy one.

“He has a very good CV and he’s been around a long, long time. Lots of teams – lots of successful teams. A lot of it maybe as coach and trainer – that sort of area will be seen as his area of expertise.

“I think the big issue for him going into this is the management job is different. And particularly the management job of a team like Tipperary at the moment which is at something of a crossroads. It’s a complex job, it’s a tough multi-faceted job, it’s a difficult one. I think that’s going to be the issue – he doesn’t have much experience in that area.”