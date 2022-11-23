Kennedy: Tipp panel a mix & match set-up

The Tipperary Senior hurling panel for the coming year reflects the current state of hurling in the county.

That’s the view of analyst JJ Kennedy in the wake of the announcement of a 40 man squad by manager Liam Cahill.

Tipp had a very disappointing year which saw them lose all of their Munster Championship games and record just three wins in the League.

Tipp return to training on Thursday and on this week’s Extra Time JJ cast his eye over the 2023 panel

“It’s a bit of a mix & match type of set up. I suppose it reflects where the county is at and where the team and the panel is at this stage.

“You have the survivors from the great days of the past ten, twelve years or whatever – you know the Bonner Maher’s and the Noel’s of course and Seamie Callanan and that.

“And then you’ve the younger cohort coming in – a lot of them had soldiered with Liam at underage level and that has influenced his decision obviously – he rates these guys I think and they’re coming in to supplement the panel.”