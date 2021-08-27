Kennedy: The most important thing is to get the best candidate available

The search for Tipperary’s next senior hurling manager continues.

That’s after the favourite for the role, Liam Cahill, confirmed yesterday that he would be staying on as Waterford manager for another year.

The county board have ratified a five person panel to carry out the process of finding Tipp’s next manager.

County board chairman Joe Kennedy says whilst appointing someone sooner is preferable, the most important thing is making the right decision.

“Look we’ll let the dust settle for the weekend – there’s County Championship games over the weekend.”

“We’ll sit down early next week and draw up another list of candidates and hopefully start the process in talking to some of those and see what level of interest or commitment there is to managing Tipperary in the coming years.”

“The most important thing is to get the best candidate that’s not available. While we’d like to have a manager in place in the near future it’s not critical – the most important thing is that we pick the right manager.”