Kennedy: Rebuilding must start now for Tipp hurlers

Getting players back into the squad is key for the Tipperary hurlers as they bid to recover from what has been a disappointing Championship campaign.

That’s according to analyst JJ Kennedy who says manager Colm Bonnar will already be focusing on the 2023 campaign.

Following losses to Waterford, Clare, Limerick and Cork in the Munster Championship Tipp’s season is already over.

JJ Kennedy says the rebuilding process has to start now.

“I suppose the first thing Colm Bonnar has to do is to try and get back as many players as he can over the next number of months, the rest of this year.

“You know, fella’s that have drifted from the panel for whatever reason. To try and get back as many of those as possible, look at who else is available and get a winter programme of conditioning in place.

“That’s the starting point and you’d hope after that then that your hurling would be able to match it.”