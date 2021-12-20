Kennedy calls for patience as hurling panel may take time to gel

Tipp hurling fans are being asked to be patient as the new management team settles in.

Colm Bonnar and his team will be hoping to steer the Premier County to silverware in 2022.

County Board Chair Joe Kennedy says it may take some time for a new look squad to gel.

“With any experimentation you can’t write off a fella in one half of a match or one bad match.

“The management are going to have to give them a chance to bed in and see what they can do.

“There will be mistakes by developing players on League days and Munster League days. You can’t drop those straight away so that may or may not impact on results.

“If we do happen to get a few bad results it doesn’t mean that the whole management set up is faulty. Just a small bit of patience.”