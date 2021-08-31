Kennedy: Cahill a perfect fit for Tipp job

Liam Cahill’s decision not to take the Tipp senior hurling managers job is a shock according to hurling analyst JJ Kennedy.

The Ballingarry native recently announced his decision to stay on with Waterford for another year.

Speaking on Tipp FM’s Extra Time last night JJ Kennedy said Cahill had seemed the perfect fit for the job.

“A bit of a shocker I think we have to say. I think the general feeling was that Liam Cahill was the perfect candidate – ticked all the boxes, everything going for him and he was a natural fit to come in at this stage with Mikey Bevans and try and rebuild Tipperary’s effort.”

“He has mentioned in the past that this job is an ambition of his.”