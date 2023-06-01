Kennedy: Break will allow Tipp recover from Munster campaign

Tipperary have the opportunity to get back on the horse following Sunday’s defeat to Waterford.

Local hurling analyst JJ Kennedy believes Tipp can use the next three weeks to recover mentally and physically from the Munster championship.

The Premier will play Offaly in the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final on the weekend of June 17th.

JJ Kennedy says Tipp can use the ‘back door’ to build their way back into contention.

“In 2019 we were absolutely hammered in the Munster final and down and so on and then we played Laois in the quarter-final and Laois were on a bit of an up.

“It was a tough game but it got us back on the roundabout and of course things built from there.

“You’d be hoping the Offaly game, you’d expect it should be the ideal one for the team to get back up on the horse and hopefully get a win out of that.

“They’d be expected to win that and you’d be expecting a totally different attitude.

“The big hope here is that we will have players back from injury.”