Tipperary legend Eoin Kelly has been added to Davy Fitzgerald’s Waterford backroom team.

The 2010 All Ireland winning captain was part of Liam Sheedy’s management set-up in 2019 and a selector in 2020 and 21

Six time All Star Kelly played under Davy Fitzgerald at Limerick IT when they claimed the Fitzgibbon Cup back in 2005

Former Waterford hurler Peter Queally will also work under the Clare legend next year having stepped down as Roanmore manager.