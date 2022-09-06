Kelly: Loughmore and Kiladangan contenders for Dan Breen Cup

This year’s county senior hurling championship is one of the most open championships in years.

That’s according to hurling analyst Denis Kelly, who’s been reflecting on the championship so far following the conclusion of the group stages.

10 teams remain in the championship, with two preliminary quarter-finals narrowing the teams down to eight this weekend.

Denis Kelly believes the last two champions can’t be dismissed as contenders.

“It is a very open championship, probably the most open for years.

“Loughmore are tipping along there and I’ve heard during the week that John McGrath is back doing a little bit of straight line running and stuff so the longer they can prolong this championship the better for them, they’re still an outside chance.

“Kiladangan for me look like the team that are growing match on match and they have the resources there I think to maybe go all the way.

“It’s a long ways away, there’s a lot of games to be played yet but they’d probably be the early favourites at this stage.”