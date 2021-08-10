Kelly on fire for Mullinahone

Eoin Kelly is awaiting the results of an x-ray following an injury sustained during Mullinahone’s South Senior Hurling semi-final win over Carrick Swans at the weekend.

According to Mullinahone PRO Jackie Bolger the two time All Ireland winner suffered some bruising and swelling to the arm he had broken previously.

Kelly scored 11 points in Sunday’s win with three from play.

Speaking on last night’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM Jackie Bolger said Eoin’s accuracy from frees must have been demoralizing for Swans.

“You commit a free 70 or 75 yards out you think you have some chance.”

“They were just like lasers – they were going over the black spot every time. It really does punish a team. When a team is trying to get into a game and any foul whatsoever is punished to that extent it’s very hard to claw your way back.”