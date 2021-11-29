John McGrath – It’s the stuff of dreams

Loughmore/Castleiney are heading into their 18th and 19th weeks of consecutive GAA action after completing their second Senior hurling and football double in the last decade.

The Mid side beat Thurles Sarsfields 2-14 to 2-13 in the Dan Breen Cup final replay yesterday, after winning the County Football title the previous Sunday.

Next up for Loughmore is a trip to face Éire Óg Ennis in the Munster football quarter-finals next weekend, and then Ballygunner in the hurling semi-finals the following weekend.

Star forward John McGrath reflected on another remarkable day for his parish.

“The excitement there after the after the game was unbelievable.

“The whole parish I suppose gets a lift from it and they were all out in force to drive us home there near the end.

“It’s the stuff of dreams I suppose – its what you work for since you’re 5 or 6 years of age for days like this.

“It’s been a special two weeks I suppose and they’re a very special group.”