JK Brackens a force to be reckoned with in Dan Breen Cup

JK Brackens can be seen as contenders in the County Senior Hurling Championship this year following their performances so far in the group stages.

That’s the view of analyst John Ryan in the wake of their draw with defending champions Loughmore Castleiney last weekend.

This followed on from their opening game in Group 4 where they shared the spoils with Eire Óg Annacarty.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport John Ryan said the mood will be positive in the Brackens camp at the moment.

“Brackens are in the ascendency – they have a win behind. They have a Mid final won. That’s a big thing for a team, you take a lot of confidence from that. You get a lot of self-belief into the team.

“They buy into what the management then are trying to do so it’s easier to motivate them and drive them on. The training sessions will get better and I don’t think anybody out there who will get them in a preliminary quarter final or a quarter final will be looking forward to the challenge.”