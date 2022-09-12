JK Brackens and Clonoulty Rossmore progress in Dan Breen Cup

JK Brackens staged a great fightback to overcome Nenagh Eire Óg in the County Senior Hurling Championship preliminary quarter finals yesterday.

They were 5 points down at the interval but fought back in the second half.

Afterwards manager Eamon Corcoran paid tribute to the efforts of his side.

“We’ve leaders all over the field but at half-time I suppose we regrouped and changed things around in the first five minutes of the second-half.

“But it didn’t go to plan but Jack has pulled off big saves all year and he’s kept us in the game.

“They’ve players like Jake Morris, Mikey Heffernan – you have to try and stay in the game and then back yourself and go for it. But this group, from the first time we met there in January doing boxing classes they’ve stuck with it and I never doubted them that they’d leave everything on the field and in fairness they’re a credit to the club.”

County Senior Hurling Championship

Preliminary Quarter Final

Clonoulty Rossmore 1-18 Thurles Sarsfields 1-16

JK Brackens 3-17 Nenagh Eire Og 1-19

Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship

Preliminary Quarter Final

Burgess 2-17 Clonakenny 1-17

Silvermines 2-26 Carrick Swan 2-25

County Intermediate Hurling Championship

Borrisokane 0-24 Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 3-12

Cappawhite will take on Kickhams next Sunday in the preliminary quarter-finals at 1pm in Clonoulty

The details for the game between Kilsheelan Kilcash and Boherlahan Dualla have yet to be fixed.