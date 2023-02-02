Hurling fans relishing all Tipperary Harty Cup final

Excitement is building across the county ahead of the first ever all-Tipperary Harty Cup final.

Thurles CBS take on Cashel Community School in this year’s final.

The game gets underway in FBD Semple Stadium on Sunday at 1pm and we’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM with thanks to Templemore College of Further Education.

Thurles won their semi-final by 16 points against Midleton whilst Cashel had a one point win over Ardscoil Rís in their last four clash.

Thurles CBS manager and former Tipp hurler Éamonn Buckley says these games can take on a life of their own.

“You see it in any derby match or whatever you want to call it, you know these matches take on a life of their own.

“It’s going to be a totally different game to the last day and we know that we’re going to have to find another couple of percent again to try get over the line.

“There will be some atmosphere in the local parishes and the local clubs there when you have lads, the Knockavillas the Boherlahans, that have players on both panels and you’ll have neighbours shouting for different teams and so on.

“It’s going to be brilliant, brilliant for Tipp, brilliant for all the local clubs and we’re just really looking forward to it now.”