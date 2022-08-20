Hurling Double Header today in Semple Stadium

A double header in Semple Stadium is the feature of today’s hurling action across the Premier County.

Holycross/Ballycahill and Toomevara are both looking for their first wins of the county senior championship at 4pm whilst at 5.30pm Cashel King Cormacs and Portroe meet in the premier intermediate championship.

We’ll have live commentary of both of those games here on Tipp FM with thanks to Michael Byrne Transport, Cashel.

Holycross versus Toome is one of just two senior games throwing in today, the other being Kiladangan against Éire Óg Annacarty in Dolla at 7pm.

Elsewhere in the Premier Intermediate championship, Ballina and Killenaule get the days hurling underway in Borrisileigh at 2pm.

Then at 7pm, Sean Treacys meet St. Marys in Bansha whilst South champions Carrick Swan take on Clonakenny in Littleton.

Three games take place in the intermediate championship today.

First up is the meeting of Golden-Kilfeacle and Lorrha in Templetuohy at 2.30pm.

Whilst at 7pm, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams play newcomers Skeheenarinky in Cahir and also at 7pm, Clonmel is the venue for the meeting of Boherlahan-Dualla and Carrick Davins.