Huge interest in Dr Harty Cup final

Cashel Community School are hoping for a first ever Harty Cup title this weekend.

They take on Thurles CBS in Sunday’s decider at 1pm in Semple Stadium.

The school’s only appearance in a Harty Cup final was as Cashel CBS in 1973 where they were beaten by St. Finbarr’s College.

Over the past decade, Cashel have been trying to earn promotion from the Under 19B schools championship, eventually winning it in 2020.

Cashel manager Brendan Ryan says the current group are benefitting from all the work done getting the school back into the Harty Cup.

“The B is just so competitive.

“We got to a quarter-final that we lost after extra-time in February of 2016 then five years ago Ronan Connolly’s brother Eoghan was our captain, he led us to a final, we lost by the last puck of the game.

“The following year we lost the semi-final by two points in injury time and then in February 2020 we beat Doon in a brilliant B final.

“We won the All-Ireland semi, didn’t get to play the All-Ireland final because of Covid was after hitting and so that got us up to the Harty.

“There has been a huge effort from a lot of players on four or five teams here to get us back playing Harty and the lads are reaping the rewards of all that effort.”

We’ll have live commentary of Sunday’s game here on Tipp FM with thanks to Templemore College of Further Education.