Huge demand for Tipp – Waterford tickets

Tickets for the Munster hurling championship go on sale today.

Tipperary have two games in Semple Stadium along with trips to Walsh Park and the Gaelic Grounds, with tickets available on Ticketmaster and selected Supervalu and Centra stores.

However, tickets for Tipperary’s opener with Waterford in Walsh Park on Easter Sunday won’t go on public sale, due to the grounds limited capacity.

Munster Communications manager Ed Donnelly explains the ticket situation for games in Walsh Park.

“Basically, the capacity in Walsh Park is just around 11,000 so the tickets will be distributed between the Waterford and Tipperary county boards.

“To be honest, we won’t have enough tickets to do the county boards never mind putting them on public sale so that’s why they won’t go on public sale.

“The other three Tipperary hurling matches, two of which are on in Thurles and one in the Gaelic Grounds, all of those tickets will be available, apart from the last round, on Ticketmaster and selected Supervalu and Centra stores.”