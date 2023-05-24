Hogan: Waterford will have a point to prove

Tipperary must be prepared and alert for Sunday’s Munster championship game against Waterford.

That’s according to former Tipperary goalkeeper Ken Hogan, who’s been looking ahead to Tipp’s final game of this year’s Munster round robin.

The Premier go into the game knowing a win will book them a place in the Munster final whilst for Waterford they are already out of the championship with three defeats from three games so far.

However, Ken Hogan says Waterford will have a point to prove in Thurles.

“We’re not yet qualified and I’d like to put that out there that we have got to concentrate totally now on a huge game next weekend.

“Waterford will have nothing to lose but from our point of view we have got to go into that game with big support.

“Waterford, in their scenario, have nothing to lose, they have a point to prove to the country, to the hurling public.

“They have been insulted high up, low down, their character has been questioned so from our perspective we have got to be on full alert.”

Sunday's game gets underway in Semple Stadium at 4pm