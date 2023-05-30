Hogan: Waterford defeat not the end of the world

Tipperary must recharge the batteries ahead of the All-Ireland series according to Ken Hogan.

After a hectic Munster championship, the Premier now have three weeks to prepare for an All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final against Offaly on the weekend of June 17th/18th.

That game will take place in Tullamore with the winners facing the losers of Galway vs Kilkenny.

After a disappointing performance against Waterford on Sunday, former Tipp goalkeeper and manager Ken Hogan is urging people not to get carried away.

“Tipp can recharge the batteries, get ready for three weeks’ time, prepare for hopefully an All-Ireland quarter-final and the All-Ireland series.

“At the end of the day, where we have come from, from last year’s huge disappointments and poor results, we have qualified on merit, we have deserved that.

“We cannot get carried away by just today’s blip.

“I think it’s important to remember, we had two outstanding draws, got a great win in Clare and from that perspective that is why we have qualified as the top three teams from Munster.”