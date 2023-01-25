Hogan: Tipp need more firepower

Tipperary need more score getters as they prepare for the start of the National Hurling League.

That’s the view of former Tipp player and manager Ken Hogan was on analyst duty for Tipp FM last Sunday at the Munster Hurling League final.

The Premier lost out to Cork by just a single point in Pairc Uí Rinn with Jason Forde contributing the majority of Tipp’s tally of 1-19.

Speaking in this week’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM Ken said the return of some experienced players to the team will hopefully make a difference.

“There’s a number of players that haven’t seen game time yet but have proved themselves on the big stage before.

“Particularly I suppose Jason Forde scoring 14 points – a huge amount of scores by one man. We need to take the heat off Jason a little bit. We need more score getters and I suppose we’re hoping now with the introduction of John McGrath (on Sunday) – fantastic to see him back from serious injury – that we will have a bit more potency up front.”

Tipp begin their National Hurling League campaign at home to Laois on February 4th in Semple Stadium.