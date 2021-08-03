Hogan: Tipp hurlers need a balance of youth and experience going forward

Tipp need to introduce some new names to the senior hurling squad while also ensuring some of the more experienced players stay on.

That’s the view of All Ireland winner and former Tipp manager Ken Hogan.

Liam Sheedy’s side were beaten by Waterford in the All Ireland quarter finals to end their interest in this year’s championship.

Speaking on last night’s Extra Time Ken Hogan said we need to see some of the fringe players becoming regulars.

“These guys that have Under 20/21 All Irelands – we didn’t see enough of them this year.”

“We need to see more of them but we also need to hold one or two of the key top men – the elder statesmen – because they have the experience and also a lot of them proved last Saturday evening that they’re still good enough.”

“There’s a couple of situations where probably we won’t see a couple of the guys who served Tipperary so well in the Blue & Gold.”