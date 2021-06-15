Hogan: Three weeks for Tipp to get organised

Tipperary hurlers face into a vital three weeks ahead of their Munster Championship semi-final.

Liam Sheedy’s side await the winner of the quarter-final clash between Clare and Waterford.

Tipp lost out to the Deise in their final League game last weekend.

Speaking on Extra Time last night on Tipp FM former All Ireland winner Ken Hogan said the battle for championship places will be intense.

“We’ve that three week window to get guys organised. Obviously we have to pull rabbits out of the hat as well and we’ve one or two guys there that are capable of doing that.”

“People talk about maybe the older players and things like that but in actual fact it’s the middle of the road players. Some of these guys have two All Irelands – the younger guys in their mid-20s – they’re the guys that need to find form and really go at this because come the experience of Championship our elder guys will come up trumps.”