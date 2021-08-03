Hogan: Still life in this Tipp team

Former Tipp player and manager Ken Hogan isn’t writing off the current squad just yet.

The Premier bowed out of the All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship at the hands of Waterford at the weekend losing by 7 points in Pairc UI Chaoimh.

Many pundits are saying it’s the end of an era – however speaking on Tipp FM’s Extra Time last night Ken Hogan said the likes of Paudie Maher still have a lot to contribute.

“I think there’s a lot of life left in this team – obviously there needs to be a little bit of surgery done, we all know that.”

“I think some of the elder statesmen still have something to contribute and I think it’s just how we can harness that.”

“Paudie is one hell of a warrior – he was broken hearted after the game, you could see it in his eyes.”

“You don’t write off guys because of their age – they’re only 31 or 32. I expect that one or two of the players to step away but do expect the core of the team to remain.”