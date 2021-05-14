High scoring Cork will provide a tough challenge for Tipp

Tipp face a tough challenge as they go up against Cork in the second round of the National Hurling League tomorrow evening.

Having shared the spoils with Limerick last weekend Liam Sheedy’s side will be well aware of Cork’s scoring potential in Semple Stadium tomorrow.

The Rebels were comfortable winners over Waterford in their first League outing.

Tipperary Supporters Club PRO John Coman says the Rebels will be boosted by that success.

“Well they had a great win over Waterford and Cork are always a threat.”

“They’re a team that once they get a win under their belt they can really bounce from that. So I’d expect a very lively challenge from Cork in the Stadium.”

Throw-in is at 7.30 tomorrow evening at Semple Stadium and the game will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Barry’s Supervalu, Friar Street, Thurles.