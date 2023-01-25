Harty Cup seen as a huge benefit to Tipperary hurling

The first ever all Tipperary Harty Cup final takes place early next month.

Cashel Community School will take on Thurles CBS in this the 106th year of the competition on Sunday February 5th in Semple Stadium.

For Thurles it’s their 19th appearance in the final while Cashel are making their first ever appearance in the decider.

Speaking on this week’s Extra Time Munster GAA Council Chairman Ger Ryan from Templederry said the Harty Cup is a key breeding ground for hurling at adult level.

“It’s certainly great for Tipperary to have two schools in the final – as you said it’s the first time ever.

“It’s a phenomenal competition – it always has been and I suppose from the GAA’s point of view it’s really important that we’re strong at schools and I’d certainly congratulate all the schools around Munster who support it.

“I think it’s going to be a fantastic occasion because there’ll be neighbouring clubs, there’ll be relations – Brendan Ryan is the manager in Cashel and his nephew is playing with Thurles to name but one. So that will add to it and I think it’s fantastic and certainly from a Tipperary point of view it shows the massive amount of talent that’s coming through.”

The game will be broadcast live here on Tipp FM in association with Templemore College of Further Education.