The draws have been made for the Harty Cup quarter-finals, with one all-Tipp clash.

Cashel Community School will take on Thurles CBS, while Nenagh CBS face De La Salle Waterford.

Elsewhere, Ardscoil Ris of Limerick take on Midleton CBS, and St Joseph’s of Tulla face CBC Cork.

The quarter-finals of this Munster under 19A hurling competition will take place on the week ending January 9th.