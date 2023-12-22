Hahessy: No shadow boxing in U/21 Championship

The timing of the U21 championship ‘adds to the magic’ of the competition.

That’s according to Carrick Swan U21 selector Stephen Hahessy who’s looking forward to this weekend’s county semi-finals.

After beating St. Mary’s in last weekend’s South final, Carrick Swan take on Drom-Inch in Bansha at 1.30pm on Saturday in their county U21 hurling semi-final tie.

Stephen Hahessy says there’s no shadow boxing going on in the U21 championship:

“I suppose the U21 championship, it is difficult to prepare for because you’ve got such a short lead in time and it’s run on a knockout basis but I do think that adds to the magic of the whole thing.

“Every weekend there’s teams going hammer and tongs at it, there’s no shadow boxing going on.

“There’s no dummy teams being but out or you’re not trying to hide anything for later in the year, you have to go at it and if you’re not at it you’ll be knocked out and it really does add to the magic of the whole thing.”

Clonoulty Rossmore will meet Roscrea in Templederry in the other semi-final at 1.30 on Saturday.