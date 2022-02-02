Good league campaign important for Bonnar

Tipperary get their National Hurling League campaign underway next weekend as Colm Bonner begins his reign as manager in earnest.

His charges face a trip to neighbours Laois on Saturday evening in a game which hurling analyst JJ Kennedy says Tipp will want to make their mark.

Speaking on this week’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM JJ said the league campaign is probably more important than ever for the Premier County.

“I think its going to be very important – probably more important this year than perhaps it was in previous years.

“More important I suppose in the sense that as you said you’ve a new man coming in and obviously he wants to and will be keen to lay his mark on it straight away.

“The last thing he’ll want is a poor run in the league so I would imagine next Saturday evening is very, very important for Colm Bonnar and the panel.

Saturday’s game in Portlaoise will be live here on Tipp FM.