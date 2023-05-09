Goals make the difference as Tipp bow out of U20 Championship

It wasn’t to be for the Tipperary U20 hurlers in last night’s Munster semi-final.

Brendan Cummins’ side suffered defeat to Clare in Semple Stadium on a final score of 3-17 to 0-17.

The teams were level at half-time but the Banner put distance between the sides with a Keith Smyth goal in the second half before a fortuitous goal with the last puck of the game saw Clare win by nine points.

Speaking to Tipp FM after the game, Brendan Cummins said Tipp were disappointed but admitted Clare deserved their victory.

“It’s heart wrenching and that’s sport – I suppose that’s elite sport. To have done as well as we done through the round robin and then in the finish to lose by 9.

“Well done to Clare. They were fine and big and strong and they won an awful lot in the rucks, very strong in the air and they got the goal chances and they took them. Eventually in the end that was the major difference.”