There are a number of Tipperary schools in Harty Cup action this afternoon.

There’s a local derby at the Ragg as Thurles CBS and Our Lady’s Templemore go head-to-head.

Nenagh CBS take on CBC in Ballyagran while Cashel Community School take on Ardscoil Rís in Cappamore.

All of the games throw-in at 1.30.