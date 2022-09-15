Forde a talisman for Silvermines in their Championship campaign

Silvermines will be hoping Jason Forde can continue his good form into the quarter-finals of the Premier Intermediate hurling championship.

The Tipperary forward has totalled 3 goals and 45 points so far in four games in this year’s county championship.

17 of those points came on Saturday as Forde helped the Mines to an extra-time win over Carrick Swan.

Speaking to Michael Brophy, Silvermines manager Sean Quirke was full of praise for the character of Forde

“Jason is immense, Jason is Jason, he goes out there and does his thing and there’s no big song and dance about it.

“He’s a good guy in the dressing room, he’s great with the young lads around the team as well.

“He’s important to our set up, we’re bringing a lot more youngsters through and they looked at Jason for a while and now they’re hurling beside him and now the nervousness has gone out of it where now they are in the squad and hurling with him.

“He’s a serious character, he’s one of our talismen and he really does step up when we need him.”

Silvermines will take on St. Mary’s in the Premier Intermediate quarter-finals on Sunday September 25th at 1pm in Holycross.