Tipperary’s upcoming Munster Minor and U20 hurling games have had their fixtures changed.

James Woodlock’s minor side begin their Munster title defence away to Clare on Tuesday with the game now taking place in at Wolfe Tones GAA ground in Shannon at 7pm.

For Brendan Cummins’ U20 team, their game with the Banner has had a change of venue and change of date.

Originally fixed for Wednesday, the game will now take place on Saturday March 25th in Cusack Park at 2pm.