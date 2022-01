Third level GAA action continued last night.

There were four group stage games in the Fitzgibbon Cup.

Group A

UCC 3-22 UCD 1-14

NUI Galway 1-20 Mary I 2-8

Group B

IT Carlow 2-22 Maynooth University 2-19

DCU 0-18 Waterford IT 2-20

Meanwhile in the Ryan Cup

Mary I Thurles 1-12 UUJ 1-18

TUS Midlands 0-5 Queens University Belfast 4-15