Feast of hurling action in Semple Stadium on Sunday

It’s a repeat of the 2014 County Final tomorrow afternoon as Thurles Sarsfields and Loughmore Castleiney go head-to-head for the Dan Breen Cup.

Sars have been the kingpins in Tipp with 36 county titles behind them while Loughmore go in search of their 4th success at this level tomorrow.

Former All Star Eoin Kelly says going up against Sars is an onerous task for any team.

“They’re ahead in the roll of honour and going for their 37th title. They’re the top team and I suppose they have the tradition and the history and the surnames that come with Thurles Sarsfields hurling.

“They’re not only phenomenal players but as individual characters in the game of hurling not just in Tipperary but in the country.”

Throw-in is at 3.15 at Semple Stadium tomorrow afternoon

Meanwhile hurling fans are in for a treat at Semple Stadium tomorrow according to Tipp legend Ken Hogan.

The former Tipp player and manager says the Seamus O’Riain Final between Templederry and Killenaule is likely to be a great game of hurling.

Throw-in is at 1 o’clock tomorrow afternoon with Hogan encouraging people to make sure they get there in time for what he expects to be a cracker.

“This is a great game to look forward to – I can’t wait to get to Thurles on Sunday and I’d encourage every patron if they can get there early.

“Templederry and Killenaule – in my opinion two household names in Tipperary hurling. This is a huge day for both parishes.”

