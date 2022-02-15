Fans not impressed with Tipp – Kilkenny offering

Tipp hurling fans are going to have to get used to a new style of play.

That’s the view of former Tipp player Paddy Stapleton in the wake of last weekends League game between Tipp and Kilkenny.

Colm Bonnar’s side came out on top by a single point to make it two wins from two in the League.

Speaking to Ronan Quirke on last nights Extra Time here on Tipp FM Paddy said the supporters showed their dislike in Semple on Sunday.

“I think in the first half really you saw two teams play a game that’s quite alien to them – it isn’t natural to them – but they’re sticking at it.

“I heard all the comments behind me, in front of me, around me – Kilkenny and Tipp supporters. It kind of reminded them of when the short puck out came in first – just no understanding for it, no time for it really. But I did feel there was a better mix in the second half and I think the crowd sensed that as well, there was a little bit of a turning point that at least it was a bit more pleasurable on the eye.

“I think its something they might have to get used to though.”