Fanning: Killenaule face tough task in Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship

Killenaule are well aware of the challenge they face in Group 4 of the Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship.

Three of the four teams are guaranteed a preliminary quarter final as the Mid, South and North champions are all in the same group.

Declan Fanning gave his thoughts on the group to Ronan Quirke on last night’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM.

“I feel it’s the hardest group in it. We take on Portroe next Saturday and you just know what you’re going to get with North teams. They’re just very, very physical and well able to hurl.

“And history tells us Ronan that the South teams struggle when we go up and play the North teams so we can’t dwell on…as much as winning the division was great last Saturday night…we really need to focus this week because there’s no easy game. Portroe, Lorrha, Gortnahoe all well able to hurl.”