Excitement building in Moneygall ahead of county intermediate hurling final

Excitement is building in Moneygall ahead of this weekend’s county intermediate hurling final.

The North Tipp side take on Lorrha in this year’s decider, which gets underway in Semple Stadium at 1pm on Sunday and will be live here on Tipp FM.

The two sides met in the North championship earlier this year, with Lorrha running out 5-24 to 2-13 winners in St. Cronan’s Park, Roscrea.

Moneygall manager Paul O’Brien says they are fully aware of the task on hand on Sunday:

“We wanted to go one step further than last year and we’ve done that now by reaching the county final but we are under no illusions.

“That day in Roscrea, okay we could’ve been down a couple of players and that’s fine but Lorrha really put us to the sword and put us to the sword early and we actually ran into a juggernaut that night.

“They were Seamus O’Riain finalists in 2020 so we’re under no illusions of the task that faces us.

“We bring an awful lot of good hurling to the occasion in itself and we have very talented hurlers and hopefully they will be able to bring that to full fruition on Sunday afternoon.”