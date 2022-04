Tipperary coach Tommy Dunne will be seeking a hearing in relation to his proposed 12 week suspension.

The Toomevara native was shown a red card by referee Johnny Murphy last Sunday for a verbal altercation classed as a category 5 infraction for abuse.

A three month ban in the minimum penalty facing Dunne however Tipp FM can confirm that the former All Ireland winning captain will be seeking a hearing.

A date for this hearing has not yet been confirmed.