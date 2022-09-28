Drom & Inch under no illusions about Kiladangan challenge

Drom-Inch manager Paul Collins knows it will take a top performance to book a place in this year’s senior hurling final.

His side have drawn Kiladangan in their semi-final tie, with both teams feeling they can kick into another gear from their quarter-final wins.

The mid side dethroned 2021 champions Loughmore-Castleiney last Saturday, winning by 3-points.

However, Paul Collins says their performance will need to be better on October 9th.

“We’re delighted with the result, extremely hard earned.

“Looking back on it, we weren’t happy with our performance but then you have to offset that with the opposition and the quality of Loughmore, they’re county champions and they fought until the very end.

“We know that that performance will be nowhere near good enough against Kiladangan the next but look, it’s nice to be in the semi-final.”