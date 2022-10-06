Drom-Inch looking to bridge 10 year gap

Drom-Inch are one step away from a first Tipperary senior hurling final appearance in 10 years.

The Mid side are preparing for this Sunday’s semi-final showdown with Kiladangan in Semple Stadium.

Drom eliminated last year’s champions Loughmore-Castleiney to reach the last four.

Drom manager Paul Collins knows they’ll have to raise their game to another level if they are to beat the 2020 champions on Sunday.

“In a lot of people’s eyes, they are the favourites.

“Outside of last year they’ve been in the previous two county finals, won it in 2020 and had a very close semi-final against Thurles Sarsfields last year.

“So look, top class opposition and as I say we’ll have to be at the very top of our performance to come near them.”

The 2020 champions were beaten by Thurles Sarsfields in last year’s semi-final and will be hoping to go a step further on Sunday.

Kiladangan selector Sean O’Meara knows they’ll need to be at the top of their game on Sunday:

“Absolutely, we played them in the league and they beat us fair and square

“Probably every line on the field they have guys that have worn the blue and gold at some level or another.

“They have a lot of experienced players and they have a lot of young players coming through, plus they have guys on the bench that you know, I think we have them as well so it’s going to make for an interesting semi-final.”

We'll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM on Sunday at 3.45pm