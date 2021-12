€6,000 has been handed over to Scoil Chormaic in Cashel as proceeds from the recent Miller Shield competition.

Tipperary Senior Hurling Manager, Colm Bonnar, was among those on hand to give the cheque to the special education school.

Anybody attending the Miller Shield games in recent weeks was asked to donate to the school, in lieu of an admission fee.

West Tipperary won the league-based competition, which was reinstated in an effort to find additional hurling talent in the county.