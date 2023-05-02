Dillon Quirke Foundation fundraising drive launch today

An event has been organised to take place at the Dillon Quirke GAA Grounds at Clonoulty/Rossmore GAA club.

A number of high profile names in the world of hurling will be there to help launch the fundraiser, including Liam Cahill, John Kiely, Davy Fitzgerald and Henry Shefflin.

The aim of the fundraiser is to provide cardiac screening for all GAA players from the age of 12 upwards.

On Friday October 20th of this year, the All-Ireland GAA Golf Challenge will be held in Killarney Golf and Fishing Club with all funds raised going to the foundation.