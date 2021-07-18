Derek McGrath: Munster final will not be as straight forward for Limerick as people think

The underdogs tag will suit Tipperary in their Munster final against Limerick this afternoon according to former Waterford manager Derek McGrath.

Tipp go into the game on the back of a somewhat controversial win over Clare while Limerick saw off Cork in their semi-final

Derek McGrath says Tipp will relish the prospect of taking on the All Ireland champions this afternoon.

“The general consensus and talk is of Limerick being not a dominating team but a team that Tipperary perhaps don’t have the engine to stay with.”

“What’s very obvious is the huge motivational approach of Tipperary the last time (against Clare). I felt they were really, really up for the game and you could even see Liam himself was very vocal, very much up in the face of the players during the game.”

“I think it’s one that Tipperary will fancy in terms of their whole approach and I don’t think it will be as straight forward as people think.”

The game at Pairc Uí Chaoimh throws in at 4.15 – it will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Mulcahy Car Sales, Ardcroney, Nenagh and Sullivan Family Butchers, Brooklands, Nenagh.